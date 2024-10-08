Week-long Livingston Parish Fair features midway rides, pageants, animal shows

83°
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Fair kicked off a week of fun over the weekend.

The fair, entertaining residents since 1937, started Saturday, Oct. 5 and continues into Sunday, Oct. 13. Over the week, residents can expect a fun-filled week with events like pageants, a rodeo, and dog and horse shows.

The Livingston Parish Fair also features an assortment of midway carnival-style rides for all ages. The rides open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will run until the fair concludes on Sunday. Prices and times can be found here.

Fairgoers can visit the historic festival at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds right off U.S. 190.

