Wednesday PM Forecast: scattered storms, downpours possible to end week

As the week concludes, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Typical with summer action, any could produce downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Following the same trend of the last two evenings, showers and thunderstorms will decay quickly after nightfall. Beneath and partly cloudy sky, low temperatures will ease into the upper 70s. From a measurable rain coverage standpoint, Thursday will be the most active of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out by late morning and last through late afternoon bringing rain to at least sixty percent of the viewing area. Ample moisture in the atmosphere may result in some minor street and poor drainage flooding due to the heaviest thunderstorms. Despite that activity, high temperatures will still rebound into the low 90s.

Up Next: Friday will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect a transitioning weather pattern on Saturday. The big heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will start to build overhead once again. Initially, part of our area may be on the perimeter of this feature, allowing for some squalls of showers and thunderstorms to pass through. However, by the end of the weekend and early next week, it will be more dominant resulting in fewer pop up showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures back in the upper 90s.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

