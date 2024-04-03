Wednesday AM Forecast: Spring weather returns today, Lack of rain through weekend

Grab your sunglasses! Clouds exit early Wednesday and will not make a return until the weekend. Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons can be expected through the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: As a cold front continues east early Wednesday morning, breezy northerly winds between 10-20 mph with gusts even greater quickly usher in drier and cooler air. Temperatures early Wednesday are around 15 degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday mornings, hanging in the 50's across southern Louisiana. The cooler temperatures continue into the afternoon when highs will near 73° in the Capital Area. Clouds will be hard to find all day today and into the overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40's by daybreak on Thursday.

Up Next: A few chilly mornings in the 40's followed by seasonable afternoons in the upper 70's will close out the workweek. Humidity levels will be at the lowest on Thursday and slowly climb towards the weekend as light winds take a more southerly direction by Saturday. Saturday will also be the next time we see any clouds, although we will stay mainly sunny. Thicker clouds arrive on Sunday as afternoon temperatures return to the lower-80's. We will stay dry through the end of the weekend but the new workweek brings an unsettled weather pattern to Louisiana.

Rain chances do look to return by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a frontal system stalls to our west with some waves of energy moving through the upper levels of the atmosphere. Rain aside, even thick clouds could be a viewing issue for those looking ahead to the solar eclipse next Monday. Stick with the Storm Station as we watch the skies so you can look beyond!

– Emma Kate Cowan

