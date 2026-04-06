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WBRZ's 'Fill a Prescription' campaign, providing prescription services to needy, ends Monday

2 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 4:51 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's "Fill a Prescription" campaign, which aims to provide prescription services for those in need, ends Monday. 

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