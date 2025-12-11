WBRZ celebrates Christmas in the Village in Denham Springs as WBRZ heads 2 Your Town

DENHAM SPRINGS — WBRZ is celebrating the holidays and the local community in Denham Springs with our newest edition of 2 Your Town!

We're dedicating ourselves to highlighting the towns you call home—from East and West Feliciana to Ascension, all the way down to St. Mary Parish, and every unique stop along the way. We're shining a spotlight on local schools, one-of-a-kind businesses, and the amazing people who make South Louisiana such a vibrant place to live, work, eat, and play.

This week, WBRZ comes to Denham Springs to experience the holiday magic of "Christmas in the Village"!

WBRZ's reporters and anchors have been exploring the past, present, and future of Denham Springs all week, culminating in Thursday's Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

The festivities continue through next week as WBRZ covers the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, as well as Christmas Alive at 6 p.m. on Sunday and Grinchmas in the Village at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20.

WBRZ spent the day hearing from local leaders, officials and other members of the Denham Springs community as WBRZ continues to go 2 Your Town!

Joe Shumate shares what it means to represent Denham Springs as the National City Marshal of the Year:



Sheriff Jason Ard shares what it means to help community with annual Christmas Crusade:

Mayor Gerard Landry prepares for Denham Springs' annual Christmas festivities ahead of tree lighting: