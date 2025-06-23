77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRSO: Interstate 10 exit ramp to Lobdell Highway closed after vehicle fire

3 hours 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 22 2025 Jun 22, 2025 June 22, 2025 10:11 PM June 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - The exit ramp off Interstate 10 to Lobdell Highway in West Baton Rouge Parish was shut down Sunday evening for a vehicle fire. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the fire around 9:30 p.m. 

Trending News

No information about injuries has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days