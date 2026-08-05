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WBR Fire: Port Allen garage fire caused by lithium battery charging bank on Roseland Drive

2 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 6:13 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Firefighters put out a garage fire on Roseland Drive before it could spread into the attic.

According to West Baton Rouge Fire, the fire started from a lithium battery charging bank used for handheld power tools. No injuries were reported.

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Crews were able to get the fire under control as it was beginning to move into the attic. A member of the public spotted the smoke and called 911, which helped crews respond quickly.

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