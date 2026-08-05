WBR Fire: Port Allen garage fire caused by lithium battery charging bank on Roseland Drive

PORT ALLEN — Firefighters put out a garage fire on Roseland Drive before it could spread into the attic.

According to West Baton Rouge Fire, the fire started from a lithium battery charging bank used for handheld power tools. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to get the fire under control as it was beginning to move into the attic. A member of the public spotted the smoke and called 911, which helped crews respond quickly.