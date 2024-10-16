64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBR deputies searching for woman connected to burglary investigation

59 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 10:54 AM October 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify a woman connected to a burglary. 

Deputies released a picture of the woman who was involved in a Thursday burglary that is still being investigated. 

If you recognize the individual or have any information regarding her identity, please contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days