WBR and Tangipahoa selecting new sheriffs to replace longtime officeholders stepping away

Two parishes with long-serving sheriffs will see new top lawmen next year.

In Tangipahoa Parish, Daniel Edwards is stepping down after two decades in office, and in West Baton Rouge Parish, Sheriff Mike Cazes is also leaving after 20 years. Their replacements will be elected Saturday.

Former Mandeville police chief Gerald Sticker picked up 38 percent of the vote in the October primary and faces Chris Gideon in Tangipahoa Parish. Gideon is a longtime deputy. Four other candidates were eliminated last month.

Edwards is the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

West of the river, the race came down to Jeff Bergeron and Leo Fontenot. Bergeron has been the deputy director of criminal investigations for the Louisiana attorney general's office. Fontenot is a 31-year employee of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cazes announced in early 2023 he would step down after more than four decades with the law enforcement agency. His retirement drew three candidates to the race. Zack Simmers, a former deputy, ran third in the October primary.

Cazes won re-election in a runoff four years ago. In 2015, he won his third term by nearly a 3-to-1 margin over a challenger.