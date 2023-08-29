Water outage at Southern University causes certain classes to cancel until 1 p.m. Tuesday

87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, August 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A water outage at Southern University has caused officials to cancel classes in affected buildings until 1 p.m. Tuesday so repairs can take place. 

Below is a list of buildings affected by the outage:

The cause for the outage was not immediately clear. 

