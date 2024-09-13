76°
Water distribution to take place in Patterson

By: Adam Burruss

PATTERSON - A drinking water distribution is taking place Saturday morning, according to the city of Patterson.

The city says the distribution is taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Patterson Community Center at 1101 First Street.

