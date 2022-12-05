74°
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend.
The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
Deputy Daniel Owens was able to catch one of the bovine, but the other got away in the area of Falconer Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it's the second time in just a few months that Deputy Owen has had to chase down an escaped cow.
