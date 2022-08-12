75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the best slot receivers in the NFL

1 hour 29 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, August 11 2022 Aug 11, 2022 August 11, 2022 11:17 PM August 11, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS - Jarvis Landry had career lows in receptions and yards, but during camp he's shown that he can still be a weapon in the league. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days