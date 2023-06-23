WATCH: Livingston Parish meeting councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing stepdaughter

LIVINGSTON PARISH - During a public meeting Thursday night, Livingston Parish Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert accused chairman John Wascom of sexually harassing Talbert's stepdaughter.

Talbert and Wascom broke into an argument during a routine budget discussion. Wascom said Talbert was "out of order;" Talbert said Wascom was "out of order when [he] stuck [his] hand up [Talbert's] daughter's shirt."

Some in the chamber called for Talbert to be ejected, but the meeting ultimately was able to proceed without further disruption.

In an interview with The Advocate after the meeting, Wascom denied the accusations, saying that "everything [Talbert] has had to say has been nothing but bulls***, and everybody on the council knows about it. Garry Talbert is the most evil, conniving, manipulative, self-serving politician I've ever met."

In a separate interview following the meeting, Talbert told The Advocate that Wascom had allegedly reached up his stepdaughter's shirt during a Christmas party. An investigation into the incident reportedly found no wrongdoing, something that Talbert said was flawed from the beginning.

"This happened to me and the Parish refused to acknowledge it," Lauren White, Talbert's stepdaughter, told the newspaper Thursday. "What happens to the young ladies that are sexually assaulted by someone in power that don't have people that stand up for them?"

The full council meeting can be viewed here.