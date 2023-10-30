61°
WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly previews upcoming matchup against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Brian Kelly is hosting a press conference at noon previewing the Tigers' upcoming away game versus Bama.
Watch the live conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here.
