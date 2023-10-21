WATCH: Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and handling all the noise

59°
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to talk about her offseason heart surgery, all the new talent joining the Tigers and how her team has flipped SEC sports on its head.

Watch the full interview below. 

