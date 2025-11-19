82°
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales; no injuries reported
GONZALES — A WM garbage truck caught fire Wednesday morning along South Burnside Avenue.
Gonzales Fire Department units were dispatched to the fire around 9:30 a.m., and firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported, Chief Preston Landry told WBRZ.
One lane of Burnside was blocked as crews cleared access to a fire hydrant.
