81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH AT NOON: Brian Kelly reflects on Bama game, looks ahead to home game versus Florida

4 hours 11 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 06 2023 Nov 6, 2023 November 06, 2023 10:31 AM November 06, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is holding a press conference at noon Monday previewing the upcoming home game against Florida. 

Fans hope for an update on quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was injured during Saturday's game against rival Alabama. 

Watch the conference live on WBRZ's YouTube page or on WBRZ at noon

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days