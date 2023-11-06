81°
WATCH AT NOON: Brian Kelly reflects on Bama game, looks ahead to home game versus Florida
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is holding a press conference at noon Monday previewing the upcoming home game against Florida.
Fans hope for an update on quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was injured during Saturday's game against rival Alabama.
Watch the conference live on WBRZ's YouTube page or on WBRZ at noon.
