Walker Police still searching for man accused of Waffle House assault, provide clearer picture
WALKER — In the hope that someone can identify him, the Walker Police Department provided a clearer picture on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault at a Waffle House.
The man they are searching for is allegedly connected to an assault at the Waffle House on Vera McGowen Drive on the night of Sept. 10.
WPD first asked for the public's help on Sept. 17, but the initial picture was of much worse quality, making the man nearly impossible to identify. The photo provided Tuesday gives a much clearer view of the man's features.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 225-664-3125 or by texting TIPWALKERPD TO 88877.
