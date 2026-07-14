W. Ascension Hospital District approves 'Audit Corrective Action Plan' after potential misappropriation

DONALDSONVILLE - After a state audit found the West Ascension Hospital District may have misappropriated around $300,000 in taxpayer funds, commissioners approved an "audit corrective action plan."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that the West Ascension Hospital District made nearly $150,000 in contributions to schools, private organizations and individuals without receiving any services in return, according to an audit.

At a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved a plan that they say revises purchasing policies, strengthens financial controls and works with auditors to ensure the district stays in compliance.

Hospital leadership said some of the practices have been implemented already.

"What we have done is laid out some concrete corrective plans to the ensure the community and the state that we are here and we are doing what is needed for the people here at West Ascension hospital," CEO Shelton Anthony said.

The full audit can be read here.