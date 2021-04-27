84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volunteers assisting in Seacor search stumble upon cocaine on nearby island

1 hour 48 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 27 2021 Apr 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 10:51 AM April 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TERREBONNE PARISH - According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, volunteers who were assisting in the Seacor Lift Boat search operation stumbled upon a 'suspicious package' that turned out to have illegal contents.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet issued a news release, stating that the volunteers spotted the package on Monday afternoon when it washed up on Last Island.

They notified authorities, and once the package was in the possession of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that it contained approximately two pounds of cocaine.

Trending News

Sheriff Soignet expressed appreciation to the the citizens who located the package and their honesty in getting it to the proper authorities.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days