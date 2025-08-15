82°
Latest Weather Blog
Volunteer firefighters in Ascension Parish rescue dog from drainage box
ST. AMANT — Volunteer firefighters rescued a German Shepherd from a drainage box in a St. Amant neighborhood, the department said on Facebook on Friday.
The dog was found earlier in the week when the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments were called out to reports of an animal stuck in a drainage box culvert at the back of a neighborhood.
"Special thanks to Ascension Parish Government DPW teams for coming out and placing the concrete top back on the drainage box culvert," firefighters said, noting that the dog was unharmed.
