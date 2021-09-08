86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
VIDEO: Rescuers save cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

6 days 13 hours 53 minutes ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 10:14 PM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. BERNARD PARISH - Crews pulled off an unorthodox rescue in the wake of Hurricane Ida, saving a cow stranded in a tree.

Parish workers told WBRZ they had to walk through waist-deep water and use a chainsaw to cut the animal loose from a barbed-wire fence.

Rescuers said the cow was fine and joined the rest of the herd on some higher ground.

St. Bernard Parish was hit hard by storm surge as Ida came ashore Sunday. The conditions were so severe that it knocked nearly two dozen barges loose in the Mississippi River in that area. 

