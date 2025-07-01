84°
VIDEO: House on Moran Street in Hammond engulfed in flames; officials investigating
HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters worked a structure fire on Moran Street Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The Hammond Fire Department said a single-story residence was found "well involved with fire." No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
