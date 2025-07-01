84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: House on Moran Street in Hammond engulfed in flames; officials investigating

1 hour 14 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 7:30 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters worked a structure fire on Moran Street Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Hammond Fire Department said a single-story residence was found "well involved with fire." No injuries were reported.

Trending News

The fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days