65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: heavy storm dumps inches of rain on Baton Rouge

3 months 2 weeks 1 day ago Tuesday, July 27 2021 Jul 27, 2021 July 27, 2021 9:35 PM July 27, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

On Tuesday evening, a heavy thunderstorm dropped 3 to 4 inches of rain on Baton Rouge in just over an hour. A time lapse captured by the WBRZ Towercam shows the dark clouds unloading rain over north Baton Rouge first before moving south over the city and I-10.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING was in effect from 7:10pm - 8:45pm Tuesday. Those warnings were immediately relayed to you via the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android, WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter and the alert scroll on WBRZ Channel 2. A few people had to be rescued when water entered their cars near Airline Highway and Scenic Highway. As a reminder, you should never drive on flooded roads as it is difficult to tell the depth of the water. 

Trending News

Rain ended shortly after sunset. CLICK HERE for your detailed local forecast.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days