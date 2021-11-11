Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: heavy storm dumps inches of rain on Baton Rouge
On Tuesday evening, a heavy thunderstorm dropped 3 to 4 inches of rain on Baton Rouge in just over an hour. A time lapse captured by the WBRZ Towercam shows the dark clouds unloading rain over north Baton Rouge first before moving south over the city and I-10.
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING was in effect from 7:10pm - 8:45pm Tuesday. Those warnings were immediately relayed to you via the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android, WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter and the alert scroll on WBRZ Channel 2. A few people had to be rescued when water entered their cars near Airline Highway and Scenic Highway. As a reminder, you should never drive on flooded roads as it is difficult to tell the depth of the water.
Rain ended shortly after sunset. CLICK HERE for your detailed local forecast.
