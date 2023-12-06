55°
Victim shot to death on Winbourne Avenue identified

4 hours 5 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2023 Dec 6, 2023 December 06, 2023 7:18 AM December 06, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed overnight on Winbourne Avenue Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police confirmed the shooting happened around the 6200 block of Winbourne Ave. around 10:15 PM near East Brookstown Drive.

The EBR Coroner's Office identified the victim as Maurice Lewis, 49. Lewis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle.

The motive and suspect are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 289-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

