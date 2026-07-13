Veterans worry about impact of Baton Rouge Vet Center fire as counseling services relocate

BATON ROUGE — Charred walls, broken windows and extensive fire damage now stand where veterans once came for counseling, peer support and help navigating life after military service.

While services have continued at another location, many veterans say losing the familiar space could make it harder for some to seek help.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 16,400 veterans live in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Baton Rouge Vet Center served veterans and their families across 19 parishes, providing free counseling, peer support and other mental health services.

Since the fire, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has relocated Vet Center mental health services to the Baton Rouge VA Outpatient Clinic.

Veteran advocate Tonja Myles said the military community is focused on rebuilding.

"We were taught leave no man or woman behind, and we want to make sure that this building is going to be built back, maybe even better," Myles said.

Peer Support Specialist Dustin Englehart said the relocation allows services to continue, but losing a dedicated and familiar space could discourage some veterans from asking for help.

"Guys that are in that dark place, they're not wanting to reach out," Englehart said. "That isolation, the substance use, the depression, PTSD—it grows in the darkness. It's hard to get out of that cycle to go ask for help."

Veterans and advocates hope a rebuilt facility will ultimately provide expanded space and additional resources for those who served.

"I believe we can take this bad opportunity and make it better," Myles said.

The need for mental health services remains significant. National VA data shows about one in four veterans receiving VA health care use specialty mental health services each year.

Baton Rouge fire officials estimate the fire caused nearly $1 million in damage to the Vet Center.

In the meantime, veterans and their families can continue receiving Vet Center services at the Baton Rouge VA Outpatient Clinic while plans for the future of the facility move forward.