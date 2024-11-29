Vacant house burns down Thanksgiving evening

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house burned down late Thanksgiving evening.

Baton Rouge firefighters were called out to the house on Tennessee Street at 9:42 p.m., and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building. Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings, before putting it out around 10 p.m.

No one was injured. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.