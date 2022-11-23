57°
Vacant home on Sycamore Street burned down Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A home on Sycamore Street was burned down Wednesday night and officials suspect an arsonist is responsible.
According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss.
