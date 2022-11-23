57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant home on Sycamore Street burned down Wednesday night

Wednesday, November 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home on Sycamore Street was burned down Wednesday night and officials suspect an arsonist is responsible. 

According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss. 

