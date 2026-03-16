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Vacant home along Iberia Street catches fire Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along Iberia Street caught on fire Monday night and investigators are still working to determine what started it.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on Iberia, just off of Scenic Highway, around 6 p.m.
Firefighters said flames were found in one bedroom and all the damage was contained to the area.
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No foul play is suspected.
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