USMS holds Fallen Heroes Honor Run along Miss. River to remember those who died in line of duty

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service ran the seventh annual USMS Fallen Heroes Honor Run along the Mississippi River on Friday morning.

The three-mile run is completed while wearing body armor, and it's in honor of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Of those remembered in this year's Middle District of Louisiana run are DUSM Josie Wells and SI Jared Keyworth, who were both assigned to serve in the Baton Rouge area.

Read the USMS's full statement about the event below:

Deputies from the Middle District of Louisiana (Baton Rouge), along with task force officers, ran the 7th Annual USMS Fallen Heroes Honor Run this morning on the banks of the Mississippi River. This is a 3-mile run while wearing body armor. We take this opportunity every year to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. We have a special connection to two of the fallen, DUSM Josie Wells and SI Jared Keyworth, both who were assigned to the Baton Rouge area at the time of their “End of Watch”. The men and women of this district take this run every year very seriously and run it with pride. This year SDUSM Mike Attaway was the flag bearer leading the team to the finish line as it was his last run before retirement. All the DUSMs know that we should all live a life worth their sacrifice. Thank you.