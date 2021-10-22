US Marshals: 8 missing kids found, 18 sex offenders arrested

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight missing or endangered children were rescued and 18 sex offenders were arrested during recent investigations around New Orleans, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Two operations led by the Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force ran from Aug. 1 until Sept. 30, according to a news release from the agency. The Louisiana State Police and Department of Child and Family Services as well as the FBI, three sheriff’s offices and three police departments assisted.

“This was another example of the results that can be accomplished with continuing law enforcement teamwork,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Scott Illing said. “Much of this work was also accomplished while dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in the New Orleans metro area.”

Investigations that were part of the Missing Child Unit’s operation found allegations of human sex trafficking of minors in several cases.

In addition to the eight children who were recovered, three returned on their own and three more were located elsewhere. A teenage female was found in Phoenix while on her way to see an older man she met online in Las Vegas. Two other minors were found in a rural area of southern Mississippi.

The Sex Offender Investigations Branch’s operation checked sex offender registrations in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

One suspect, who was in violation of his registration in Georgia since at least 2017, was found living in New Orleans and was arrested for failing to register. Another lifetime registration sex offender was also found living in the city who had been wanted on a warrant related to cutting off his electric monitor and fleeing probation in Delaware.

Six other fugitives wanted for sex crimes were arrested in addition to the 18 sex offenders with registration violations, the agency said.