US father consoled that attack victim died happy
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - California resident Jared Tucker and his new bride had just sent joyful pictures from their first trip to Europe, a vacation they'd saved for to celebrate their 1-year anniversary. The last pictures arrived a day before tragedy struck.
Tucker's family in Northern California learned Friday that he was among those killed in a deadly truck attack a day earlier in Barcelona, Spain.
He says the family is still in disbelief that the one American victim of the attack was him.
His father, Dan Tucker, says he had not seen his son happier than he had been in the last year.
He says his only consolation is that 42-year-old Jared probably died happy.
