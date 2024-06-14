United States Postal Service to close Wednesday for Juneteenth holiday

Credit: Unsplash

BATON ROUGE - United States Postal Service, or USPS, retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Regular mail delivery and locations will operate at normal times Thursday, June 20.

Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.