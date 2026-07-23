Unattended boat found drifting near Schwan Boat Launch, Iowa registration on file

CENTERVILLE — Sheriff's deputies found an unattended boat drifting near the Schwan Boat Launch while on patrol.

The vessel has an Iowa registration and had no one on board when it was located by Marine Section deputies.

Authorities are working to track down the owner. Anyone who recognizes the boat or has information about it is asked to send a private message to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Facebook.