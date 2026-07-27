U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair in Hammond

HAMMOND — The U.S. Postal Service will soon hold a job fair in Hammond as it looks to fill immediate openings.

The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Hammond Post Office.

USPS said officials will be available to walk potential hirees through the application process.

The USPS also accepts applications online.