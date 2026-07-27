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U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair in Hammond
HAMMOND — The U.S. Postal Service will soon hold a job fair in Hammond as it looks to fill immediate openings.
The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Hammond Post Office.
USPS said officials will be available to walk potential hirees through the application process.
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The USPS also accepts applications online.
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