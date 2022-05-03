Tyrann Mathieu expected to sign with Saints Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is coming home to play for the Saints, according to multiple reports.

Those reports said New Orleans native and LSU fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu is expected to finalize a deal with his hometown team shortly. New reports Tuesday say Mathieu is expected to officially sign later that day.

Tyrann Mathieu will be in New Orleans to get a physical and sign his contract today, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 3, 2022

Mathieu, who visited with the Saints last month, has made a name for himself in the NFL as an All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a superstar for the LSU Tigers roughly a decade ago, where he earned the "Honey Badger" moniker for his relentless play on the field.