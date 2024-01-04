Two teenagers arrested for murder of Hammond man

43°
1 hour 11 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Jeremiah Covington via the Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - The second of two teenagers accused of murdering a man in Hammond was arrested Wednesday. 

The Hammond Police Department said a shooting happened on Dec. 26 near Smith Square. Officers found Orlandas Chapman, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds. Chapman was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Two teenagers, Larry and Jeremiah Covington, both 18, were believed to be involved in the shooting. Larry Covington was located shortly after the shooting and taken into custody.

Jeremiah Covington was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. 

There was no word on what led to the shooting. 

