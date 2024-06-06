91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

2 hours 8 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 1:04 PM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
Stock image of school classroom

COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department arrested a teacher and a paraprofessional for cruelty to a juvenile after an incident last Tuesday at E. E. Lyon Elementary School in Covington.

According to WWL-TV, a camera inside a classroom captured 44-year-old Catherine Mumphrey and 71-year-old Lauren Brenckle "engaged in what amounted to battery" on a student with disabilities.

Both Mumphrey and Brenckle are no longer school employees and both face a felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days