Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

Stock image of school classroom

COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department arrested a teacher and a paraprofessional for cruelty to a juvenile after an incident last Tuesday at E. E. Lyon Elementary School in Covington.

According to WWL-TV, a camera inside a classroom captured 44-year-old Catherine Mumphrey and 71-year-old Lauren Brenckle "engaged in what amounted to battery" on a student with disabilities.

Both Mumphrey and Brenckle are no longer school employees and both face a felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.