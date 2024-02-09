76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two shot, one other injured in shooting on 72nd Avenue Thursday night

18 hours 32 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 10:16 PM February 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting on the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue Thursday night, according to officials.

According to officials, two people were shot with three total people being injured. Officials were scene with one victim, another was being transported in stable condition, while another person was being treated for a cut.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days