Two shot, one other injured in shooting on 72nd Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting on the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue Thursday night, according to officials.

According to officials, two people were shot with three total people being injured. Officials were scene with one victim, another was being transported in stable condition, while another person was being treated for a cut.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.