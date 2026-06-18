Two Saints legends selected for 2026 Saints Hall of Fame induction

NEW ORLEANS - On Thursday, former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram were announced as members of the 2026 induction class of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Both players spent most of their NFL careers with the Black and Gold and were apart of some of the greatest teams in recent Saints history.

Armstead, a third-round draft pick in 2013, spent nine seasons in New Orleans. He started in 93 games at left tackle and was named a Pro Bowler three times while with the organization. Armstead led the charge in protecting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Drew Brees during his time with the Saints. He spent his final years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 2024 season.

Ingram, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, had two stints with New Orleans. The Black and Gold selected him 28th overall in 2011 and he was with the Saints until 2018. After time spent with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, Ingram closed out his career in New Orleans from 2021-2022.

Ingram became the organization's all-time leading rusher when he reached 6,500 yards in 2021, but that record was broken by Alvin Kamara a few years later. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler, two of those with the Saints.

The pair will be officially enshrined in a ceremony this fall.