Two preteen girls allegedly broke into, burglarized Napoleonville elementary school
NAPOLEONVILLE — Two preteen girls have been identified by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office in connection to a burglary at Napoleonville Primary School.
Deputies were called to the school on Wednesday after receiving complaints of burglary and damaged property.
After an investigation, deputies said two girls, ages 9 and 12, made their way into the school and stole items from within it. A verified complaint was filed against the 12-year-old and she was later released to a parent or guardian.
The 9-year-old was not charged with a crime because she has not reached the age of criminal responsibility, deputies said.
