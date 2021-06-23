Two pre-teen girls found dead in Florida canal

Photo Credit: WPLG

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two pre-teen girls were found dead in a Florida canal this week, but officials are unsure who they are or how they died.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 911 call was made to Lauderhill police regarding a body floating in a canal near a neighborhood. Later that night, another call was made about a second body being found in the same canal just northwest of the first.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago told WPLG that authorities are investigating whether there is a connection between the two girls. Both victims were identified as black females.

Investigators do not believe the girls were reported missing.

Santiago said authorities have "very strong leads," and he believes police should know more by Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not determined a cause of death for the girls at this time.