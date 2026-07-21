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Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Port Allen crash, deputies say
PORT ALLEN — Two people were seriously injured in a Port Allen single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The wreck happened along Lobdell Highway, just south of I-10, deputies said.
The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
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Deputies are still investigating the crash and ask motorists to avoid the area. Further information was not immediately available.
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