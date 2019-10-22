Two people rushed to hospital from Downtown East crime scenes

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after reports of shootings in the Downtown East area of Baton Rouge Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to two scenes of reported shootings within minutes of each other. Police say both shootings are connected.

Sources told WBRZ, two people were whisked from the area with injuries related to the shooting reports. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Sources said one person was shot in the leg.

The initial incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Main Street near North 18th Street. The other crime scene was on Spanish Town Road east of I-110.

At Main Street, construction workers were gathered behind the crime scene area.

Police said they are investigating.