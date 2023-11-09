Two people injured in shooting on Scenic Highway late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to a hospital after they were injured in a shooting on Scenic Highway late Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and that the two victims were picked up on Scenic Highway near Chippewa Street. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information.