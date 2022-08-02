81°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people, including 6-year-old, injured in Monday evening shooting
BATON ROUGE - Two people including a child were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
Officials said a possible suspect or motive has not been identified at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker cancels town-hall meeting; still waiting for communication from state about Jetson...
-
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
-
Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about...
-
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal allegedly raped woman at his Prairieville home, jailed...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West