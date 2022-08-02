81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people, including 6-year-old, injured in Monday evening shooting

3 hours 37 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, August 02 2022 Aug 2, 2022 August 02, 2022 6:47 AM August 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people including a child were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending News

Officials said a possible suspect or motive has not been identified at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days