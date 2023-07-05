76°
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard

2 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 8:35 PM July 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a convenience store near the corner of Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road on Tuesday evening. 

Authorities said the shooting happened at the Save Max near the intersection around 8:15 p.m. One person is in critical condition and the other victim is stable. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

