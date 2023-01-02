73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon

Monday, January 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. 

Sources said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area. The other happened nearly 13 miles away on McClelland Drive near North Foster and Airline Highway. 

No information about the condition of the victims have been released. 

