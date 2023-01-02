73°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon.
Sources said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area. The other happened nearly 13 miles away on McClelland Drive near North Foster and Airline Highway.
No information about the condition of the victims have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Cheez-It Bowl
-
Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash
-
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal...
-
Addis police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent...
-
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area