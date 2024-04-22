62°
Two overnight shootings on Scotland Avenue leave one dead, one injured
BATON ROUGE - Two reported shootings early Monday morning left one person dead and one injured, officers said.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said police were called to the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
Minutes later and within walking distance from the gas station, officers were called to another shooting on Bradfield Drive. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her back and was taken to the hospital.
It was unclear if the two shootings were connected incidents, but investigating officers said it was possible.
