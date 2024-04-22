62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two overnight shootings on Scotland Avenue leave one dead, one injured

4 hours 24 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 6:03 AM April 22, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two reported shootings early Monday morning left one person dead and one injured, officers said. 

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said police were called to the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. 

Minutes later and within walking distance from the gas station, officers were called to another shooting on Bradfield Drive. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her back and was taken to the hospital. 

Trending News

It was unclear if the two shootings were connected incidents, but investigating officers said it was possible. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days